Kyiv: Russia deploys significant assault forces toward Berdyansk

Russia is shifting a large contingent of assault forces toward the Berdyansk direction, with troop movements observed since Sunday. New units are being relocated closer to Tokmak, with additional advancements toward Vuhledar, the Volnovakha district, and the northern part of the Mariupol district. The preparation process for new contract soldiers in the Mariupol-Berdyansk agglomeration has nearly concluded, reported the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko.

The intensified use of helicopters and aircraft by Russian forces is evident in their attacks on the Mariupol region. Following the occupation of Vuhledar, Russian forces took an operational pause, but this has now ended. Hostilities have resumed around Vuhledar, where Russian forces are engaging in attempted assaults.

Russian 'Z-blogs' continue to disseminate information regarding troop preparations for an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region aimed to start late November. Experts, however, question these claims, suggesting they may serve as a diversion to shift Ukrainian forces’ attention away from the Donbas, which remains the epicenter of active combat.

Meanwhile, construction of second and third lines of defense in the region is ongoing. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has ordered the deployment of additional troops and weaponry to this strategic sector.

