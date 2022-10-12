Kyiv: Russia evacuating FSB officers and local officials from occupied Ukrainian territories Wednesday, October 12, 2022 1:00:55 PM

Russian special services are preparing the evacuation of their officers from the captured Ukrainian territories.

FSB officers, currently stationed in the occupied regions of Ukraine, received an order from their leadership to begin preparations for returning to the territory of the Russian Federation, reported the Ukrainian National Resistance Center on its website.

According to the ministry, not only FSB officers, but also members of their families, as well as the heads of the so-called Russia-installed "administrations", are preparing for evacuation to Russia. The evacuation will take place not only from those the regions captured by Russia after February 24, but also from the Crimea, where a large number of FSB officers are stationed.

The corresponding steps are being taken by the Russian side amid the counter-offensive operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The report also refers to the ongoing mobilization in the annexed Crimea. According to official information, 174 Russian soldiers have already been buried on the peninsula.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russia suffered heavy losses during the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Kherson region

On Wednesday, October 12, the Ukrainian military command reported that five more settlements in the Kherson region were liberated. To date, the front line in this area has shifted several tens of kilometers to the south towards Kherson.

