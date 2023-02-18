Kyiv: Russia has dialed down its offensive on Vuhledar Saturday, February 18, 2023 11:30:17 AM

The Russian forces have significantly reduced offensive and assault operations in the Vuhledar direction compared to last week, said the spokesman for the joint press center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Oleksiy Dmytrashkovsky.

"The enemy has slowed down somewhat. The Russians no longer have the potential to conduct large assault actions. Today, the enemy managed only two attacks, which can hardly be called an offensive," he said.

According to Dmytrashkovsky, the Russians tried to advance with a motorized rifle squad, which did not have any heavy or armored vehicles. Such actions can be called "suicidal." There are also cases when a group with armored vehicles, but without ammunition, is sent to the assault.

Dmytrashkovsky said that there are fewer attacks by the Wagner mercenaries now. Russia continues shelling the residential areas.

According to Dmytrashkovsky, last week the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet was almost completely destroyed near Vuhledar.

