Kyiv: Russia has moved its remaining most capable forces from Kherson to Luhansk region Saturday, November 19, 2022 12:00:13 PM

Russians are transferring their remaining most capable troops to the Luhansk region. Among them are paratroopers who were previously deployed in the Kherson region, said the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, on air of Ukrainian 1+1 channel.

"We can say that these are the remaining best soldiers that the Russian Federation has, because the rest are newly mobilized, Kadyrov fighters, Wagner mercenaries whom Prigozhin recruited in prisons. These are paratroopers from Kherson. They have been trained as good as possible. In principle, they can fight, but these are the last such troops of the Russian Federation," Haidai said.

According to Haidai, these Russian units will not significantly change the situation on the frontline in the Luhansk region. They can only slow down the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces but will not be able stop it.

"The newly mobilized are not real soldiers, they are just cannon fodder. They do not know how to fight, they surrender by the dozens, they die there by the dozens and hundreds," the head of the Luhansk region added.

Heavy fighting continues in the Luhansk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually pushing the Russians back near Svatove-Kreminna.

According to Haidai, 12 settlements have recently been liberated in the Luhansk region.

