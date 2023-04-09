Kyiv: Russia is sending its elite units into Bakhmut due to large losses among Wagner PMC Sunday, April 9, 2023 12:00:07 PM

Russia began to send its elite military units, including paratroopers, into Bakhmut after the Wagner PMC suffered huge losses in the battles for the city, said the speaker of the Eastern group of Ukrainian troops Serhiy Cherevaty on Ukrainian TV.

"The fact that paratroopers appeared there does not mean an increase in the number of troops. Wagner has suffered very large losses. So, their are forced to deploy additional units of the regular army - paratroopers and motorized infantry in order to replenish their group in this direction, " he said.

Cherevaty added that Russian paratrooper units sent to Bakhmut have already suffered losses. They were re-staffed with newly mobilized.

According to the speaker, about a hundred Russians are killed in Bakhmut every day. In addition, they have wounded and seriously wounded.

"They have very heavy losses, especially now when the flow from Russian prisons has stopped. Wagner, the most aggressive group which showed the greatest aggressiveness, the greatest intensity of attacks, has lost its potential, " Cherevaty emphasized.

According to British intelligence, Wagner mercenaries and paratroopers are cooperating and were able to advance in Bakhmut.

