Kyiv: Russia is shipping Iranian kamikaze drones to Belarus Tuesday, October 11, 2022 2:10:24 PM

Russia is shipping Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed-136 to Belarus and takes ammunition from Belarusian military warehouses, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to intelligence data, as of October 10, 32 kamikaze drones were brought to Belarus. By October 14, Russia is planning to bring eight more. In addition, Belarus provides the Russian troops with its military equipment and ammunition.

A 12-car train with ammunition arrived at the Kirovskaya station in Crimea. It was sent from the 43rd missiles and ammunition storage facility in the Gomel region of Belarus. Russia plans to move 13 mofre trains with military equipment (219 cars), ammunition (28 cars) from the warehouses of the Belarusian army.

The supplies will be taken mostly from the 46th (Bronna Gora, Brest region) and 43rd (Dubetskoe, Gomel region) missile and ammunition bases, 391st artillery ammunition bases (Bobr, Minsk region), 969th tank reserve base (Urechye, Minsk region), 288th reserve base (Staryya Darohi, Minsk region).

Military cargo is expected to arrive in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation at the stations Kamenskaya (Kamensk-Shakhtinsky) and Martsevo (Taganrog).

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.