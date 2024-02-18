Kyiv: Russia lost nearly 50,000 troops in battle for Avdiivka Sunday, February 18, 2024 12:36:53 PM

Nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the battle for Avdiivka deemed crucial by Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the elections, reported the press center of the Ukrainian Defence Forces Tavria.

Ukrainian military officials reported that a large part of the Russian reserves was destroyed in the conflict and, therefore, cannot be redeployed elsewhere. The Russian offensive on Avdiivka, which began on October 10, 2023, led to enormous losses over the course of four months of brutal assaults, including more than 47,000 soldiers, 364 tanks, 248 artillery systems, 748 armored vehicles, and 5 aircraft.

On the night of February 18, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the successful withdrawal of the Ukrainian Forces from Avdiivka, which retreated to pre-prepared positions outside the city. The withdrawal was covered by the elite 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which prevented Russian forces from encircling the Ukrainian troops.

Military experts maintain that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka does not alter the strategic situation on the front. They assert that Russia's only objective in the battle was propaganda, as Putin desperately required some semblance of victory ahead of his "elections". To capture the city the Russian forces employed their favored tactic of "meat grinder" assaults, launching wave after wave against Ukrainian positions. Currently, the significant losses sustained in Avdiivka are being lamented on Russian war channels, with demands for commanders to be held accountable for the slaughter.

