Kyiv: Russia may launch a sudden offensive in the south of Ukraine Saturday, February 4, 2023 1:15:00 PM

Russian troops are amassing offensive forces in eastern Ukraine but can launch a surprise attack in the south, said the spokesperson of the Ukrainian operational command South Natalia Gumenyuk on Ukrainian TV.

"The fact that they are transferring more trained forces to the east is understandable, their priority is there now. But the southern region has always remained in their field of their vision. They do not let it get out of control and keep it as an additional direction in which an unexpected active blow can be delivered," she said.

According to Gumenyuk, the Ukrainian Forces continue to monitor the tactics of the enemy and are ready for any development of events.

She noted that monitoring the enemy's naval grouping showed that Russian missile warships can appear and enter the naval bases for no apparent reason, which may indicate the preparation for a missile strike.

