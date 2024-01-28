Kyiv: Russia produces 100 missiles monthly for use in attacks on Ukraine Sunday, January 28, 2024 10:00:02 AM

Russia produces about 100 missiles a month and almost the same number are used during strikes, reported the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, during the "United News" telethon.

He noted that, for example, on January 2, Russians launched around 100 missiles, while the attack on December 29 was even larger—with 158 various air attack weapons fired at Ukraine.

According to Ihnat, Russians cannot afford to be left with nothing. For instance, they currently make little use of cruise missiles like the Kalibr.

"It's impossible to say what the reason is, but there were only three Kalibrs among those attacks I mentioned, and they were used on January 2," Ihnat pointed out.

Answering a question about the number of Russia's precision long-range missiles, Ihnat referred to data from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

"The latest figures are the same as in the previous period: Russia has about 900 precision long-range missiles. This is because the enemy used a significant number of missiles during three major combined attacks from December 29 to January 8. Despite production, they are also experiencing losses which is why the figure remains at this level," Ihnat explained.

He added that the Russians predominantly strike with ballistic missiles, while Ukraine has "not so many means capable of destroying precisely ballistic missiles."

Moreover, Ihnat pointed out that there has been a relative lull in recent days, which could be linked to weather conditions and the so-called missile preservation. When asked why Ukrainian air defenses haven't intercepted all missiles and drones lately, the Air Force representative highlighted that the Russians send, for example, Shahed drones into frontline areas, targeting energy facilities and oil depots both day and night. Not always does the air defense, working 24/7, have the means to hit the aerial targets sent by the enemy.

On January 26, information was received that during the latest attacks on Kyiv, the Russian Armed Forces used ballistic missiles manufactured in North Korea. Reports indicated that fragments found suggested the missiles were either KN-23 or KN-24 models.

