Kyiv: Russia readies up to 40 Kalibr missiles in Black Sea for strikes on Ukraine Saturday, January 6, 2024 8:00:58 PM

Russian military has prepared up to 40 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea for strikes against Ukraine. However, deteriorating weather conditions have compelled them to return their missile carrying warships to their bases, but they might use these missile as severe frosts approach, reported Nataliya Gumenyuk, head of the joint press centre of the southern defense forces, during a telethon on Saturday evening, January 6th.

"As of now, we can assess that there are up to 40 Kalibrs ready for use, taking into account that three have already been used in one of the attacks. The rest are ready and can be also deployed," she noted.

According to Gumenyuk, the Russians are reloading these weapons onto missile carriers in Sevastopol, which is currently being targeted by Ukrainian Forces. According to the Ukrainian Forces, Russian ships are equipped but Russians are saving the Kalibr missiles.

"Obviously, with the approach of the cold weather, which is being forecast by the Hydrometeorological Centre, they might use sea-based missile carriers to strike at the energy infrastructure. That is exactly why today we are meticulously monitoring their patrols, informing the community about their whereabouts, the specific threats they pose, and how dangerous they are," Gumenyuk added.

She explained that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently assesses the overall level of missile threat as high. This threat will not disappear as long as Russian missile carriers are present in the Black Sea, even when located in bays.

Previously, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that there are now 900 missiles in Russian territory. As of February 24th, 2022, there were 2,300 units.

