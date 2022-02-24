Kyiv: Russia's offensive on Ukraine stalled Thursday, February 24, 2022 4:05:34 PM

As of 20:00 Kyiv time, the situation in the Donetsk region is tense, but controlled by the Ukrainian Joint Forces, reports General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian troops continue intensive shelling.

Despite numerous air, artillery and missile strikes, as well as a large number of armored vehicles, Russian troops could not move deeper into Ukraine in the eastern part of the country. Ukrainian military managed to repel attacks and keep all key locations and infrastructure.

Fierce fighting is happening in the Luhansk region near the towns of Shchastya, Stanytsia Luhanska, Lobacheve, Bilovodsk, Starobilsk. During the battle for Shchastia, two Russian tanks were destroyed, and one tank and one ZU-23-2 cannon were captured by Ukrainian forces.

Near Sentyanivka, Ukrainian artillery stopped Russian mixed column of armored vehicles, trucks and multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Donetsk region, there is intense fighting near Novotroitske, Novognativske, Pavlopiv and Pischevyk.

As of now, there have been no new attempts by Russian troops to break through the defense lines, there is also a decrease in fire activity in some directions.

Share

Comments

We are aware of the spam upvotes on the web site. The issue is not specific to this website but is affecting the entire Disqus platform. We were informed that Disqus is looking into it. All the fake accounts which are upvoting the comments are being reported and banned from the site. Please consider turning off email notifications on your Disqus profile until this issue is resolved. Please avoid clicking on any links on these fake profiles. Thank you for your patience. UAwire.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.