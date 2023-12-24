Kyiv: Russia seeks answers to downing of three Su-34 aircraft in Kherson region Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00:05 PM

Russia is now trying to gather intelligence on what caused the downing of three of their Su-34 aircraft, said the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ignat, on the national news broadcast.

"The enemy is trying to gather as much information as possible. Collecting information in the southern regions where the Russian fighters were shot down. It is clear that they are looking for the means by which those planes were sent to their 'eternal flight'," he noted.

According to Ignat, as a result, the Russians are making significantly less air strikes.

"Especially guided bombs. In particular, in the Kherson direction. In fact, there are only isolated cases," stressed Ignat.

According to him, the Russians must understand, and likely have already understood, that our systems, including long-range systems provided by partners, can appear on different fronts.

"Not only where the Russian Su-34 suffered this fate. It has also happened in the Odesa region. Such incidents have occurred. We know about the Bryansk direction as well. We can conduct such operations, I am referring to the Air Force, on different fronts. The only question is having more of these systems," Ignat concluded.

On December 22, Ukrainian military shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the southern part of Ukraine.

According to Ignat, these are among the newest aircraft in the Russian army's arsenal. The Russians are using these aircraft to launch guided bombs and missiles.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.