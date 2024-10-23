Kyiv: Russia struggles to counter Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Region Wednesday, October 23, 2024 1:30:47 PM

n a recent broadcast, Vadim Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Seversk Operational Tactical Group, shed light on the mounting challenges facing Russia's military amid ongoing conflicts. Mysnyk emphasized the observed "inability of the Russian army to fulfill its mission", though he also noted that Russian forces are pulling in additional assault units.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set new deadlines by which his armed forces must push Ukrainian units out of the Kursk region. However, Mysnyk cautioned against taking media claims about a February 1, 2025 deadline at face value, suggesting the goal might be strategically leaked to lull Ukrainian forces into complacency. Nonetheless, he asserted that the Ukrainian military pays little heed to such narratives; they rely instead on "intelligence data" for decision-making on the ground, implementing necessary counteractions to maintain control of the Kursk operation.

Mysnyk further highlighted that Russian forces originally measured their deadlines in days, which gradually extended to weeks and then months, before moving to the end-of-winter timeline. The realization that "nothing will work" for their forces has grown evident domestically in Russia, he added. Despite propaganda-driven counteroffensive claims, such as surrounding the area of Sudzha, outcomes have not matched expectations.

The spokesman mentioned that Russia is repositioning airborne units and marine infantry, seemingly bracing for sieges, and noted increased sightings of military hardware. Yet, given the weather conditions, he predicted that the pace of offensive operations would likely decline.

