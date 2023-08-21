Kyiv: Russia uses intimidation to discourage soldiers from surrendering to Ukrainians Monday, August 21, 2023 11:00:48 AM

The military leadership of Russia, through intimidation, is calling on ordinary Russian servicemen under no circumstances to surrender to Ukrainian captivity, said a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Andriy Yusov, during a telethon broadcast.

"The Russians and the Russian command encourage and intimidate ordinary occupiers not to surrender as captives because, they say, there are beasts there, and the Bandera [Ukrainian nationalists] will do to you what we do to Ukrainians. That is, the Russian leadership tells ordinary Russians, 'under no circumstances surrender,' blow yourselves up with grenades, and if you surrender, the Chechen battalions will simply shoot you dead," Yusov said.

According to him, the goal of this psychological operation is primarily to put pressure on their own troops.

"But nevertheless, despite this, the Russians surrender, and Ukrainian defenders capture the invaders, replenishing the exchange fund," the representative of the Directorate noted.

Yusov also called Defense Minister of Russia Sergey Shoygu’s statement that one of the key tasks of the so-called "Special Military Operation" is now to free Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine very interesting.

"The logic is unique. How did it arise in the first place? Maybe it was not necessary to start this so-called Special Military Operation, and there would be no prisoners? Moreover, since there was a statement, and now there must be specific actions from the Russian authorities to get back their prisoners of war. There must be pressure, including from the mothers, wives, and parents of these soldiers on the authorities, to bring back their 'Vanyushkas' from Ukrainian captivity," Yusov noted. He added that such pressure exists in Russia, but it is limited.

"In order for it to be massive, civil society is needed, but it does not exist there," the representative of the Directorate believes.

According to him, Ukraine is ready, on its part, to return Russian prisoners, of course, by getting back its defenders and illegally detained civilians.

"The question is: what is Russia doing for this? Ukraine is doing a lot for this and doing it very actively. And we hope that at least this time there will not only be statements but also specific actions (on the part of Russia) in accordance with international law, the Geneva Conventions – everything as it should be," emphasized Yusov.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.