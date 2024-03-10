Kyiv: Russia uses new guided bombs in Myrnohrad attack Sunday, March 10, 2024 2:00:16 PM

Russian forces have used new precision-guided aviation bombs in an attack on the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, said Dmytro Lykhovoy, a spokesperson for the Tavriya direction of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the national news broadcast.

Initially, the Russians were thought to have utilized S-300 surface-to-air missile systems. However, according to updated information received from the National Police, the Russians deployed three units of guided aviation bombs UMPB D-30SN during the attack, Lykhovoy stated.

The spokesperson highlighted that the use of these bombs indicates a new stage in the development of Russian precision-guided aviation munitions, which may have the capability to loiter before striking their targets.

"This is an improved type of aviation bomb that is set to replace the old classic FAB bombs, converted into KABs. They offer additional gliding functions and extra propulsion systems. Therefore, regrettably, we need to prepare for new challenges and tasks regarding air defense in combating these advanced aviation bombs," Lykhovoy added.

Myrnohrad was struck overnight by Russian forces. Eleven people were reported injured as a result of the strike, which has caused extensive damage to the town. Local authorities originally reported that the Russians had employed S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

