Kyiv: Russia will not be able to hold on to left bank of the Dnieper River Friday, November 25, 2022 10:00:04 AM

The head of the press center of the Ukrainian Forces South, Natalia Gumenyuk, said she believes that the Russians will not be able to hold the territories of the Kherson region on the left bank of the Dnieper, where they fled after a successful counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Speaking on the TV channel Espresso, she said that the Russians are beginning to realize this, as well as the fact that their strategy failed immediately after the loss of Kherson.

Meanwhile, according to her, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to establish fire control over the transport routes used by the Russians in the region.

"They built a layered defense nn the right bank of the Dnieper, which they used for their retreat. Also, now the enemy is equipping defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnieper. The enemy has mined the coastline and is equipping firing positions 15-20 km inland as far as Armyansk (annexed Crimea). Because they understand that they will need them," Gumenyuk emphasized.

According to Gumenyuk, Russia has repeatedly been saying that “everything is under control” which shows that they understand that their plans are falling.

In late October, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, said that the war should end by next summer. He also said that the Ukrainian Forces would achieve significant victories by the beginning of winter.

Some of his forecasts have already come true. Ukrainian Forces have liberated Kherson.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.