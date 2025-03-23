Kyiv: Russian air attacks on Ukraine contradict Moscow's peace claims and undermines U.S. efforts Sunday, March 23, 2025 12:00:05 PM

Russian attacks on peaceful civilian populations, executed systematically and deliberately by Moscow, starkly contradict Russia's claims of pursuing peace and undermine U.S. peace efforts, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha‎.

The minister noted the overnight attack on Kyiv resulted in at least three deaths, including a father and his five-year-old daughter, with eight more injured. Sibiga reminded that the mass strike on the capital city's civilians followed similar assaults on Kropyvnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and other cities.

“Russia's systematic and deliberate terrorism against civilians contradicts its own peace declarations and undermines the efforts of the U.S. and other partners to achieve peace. Ukraine requires additional air defense systems to protect its population from Russian terror and increased pressure on the aggressor to halt this war,” emphasized Sybiha.

According to media reports, Washington still hopes to achieve a full ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter (April 20) but acknowledges that timelines might shift due to significant gaps between the parties' positions. It's reported that Putin is deliberately stalling, trying to extract greater concessions from Trump.

