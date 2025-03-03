Kyiv: Russian forces attempt border breach in Sumy region Monday, March 3, 2025 2:41:41 PM

Russian forces are attempting to breach the border in the Sumy region, but no large-scale assaults have been reported, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Russian troops in the area, where Ukrainian Defense Forces are engaged in operations in the Kursk region, are trying to enter Ukrainian territory to advance inward and cut off the logistical routes.

"We are currently witnessing enemy assault groups attempting to enter our territory or expand the battleground within Ukraine, targeting the village of Noven'ke," Demchenko reported. He noted that the efforts by Russian forces in the Sumy region lack a mass character. "These are not mass assaults," he emphasized.

"When the enemy tries to push the Ukrainian Forces out of the Kursk region, it primarily attacks our units on the flanks within the Kursk area. However, all components of the Defense Forces are being deployed to prevent this, utilizing all available weaponry." It should be noted that Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stressed that Russia lacks the forces and resources for an offensive on Sumy. Hence, the situation concerning assaults near the village of Noven'ke is being used for propaganda.

