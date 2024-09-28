Kyiv: Russian forces mobilize assault units for upcoming offensive in Zaporizhzhia region Saturday, September 28, 2024 10:00:00 AM

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian forces are amassing assault personnel near the village of Pryiutne. The Russians are currently conducting reconnaissance by combat in the region.

Russians have started forming assault groups on the Zaporizhzhia front, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, reported during a national news broadcast.

"In the last few days, there's been a trend of escalating situations in Zaporizhzhia, particularly in this segment of the front line. Yesterday alone, there were five assaults, and this tendency is expected to rise. Our intel indicates that the enemy is gathering assault personnel in the Pryiutne area," Voloshyn stated.

Voloshyn also mentioned that the Russians are mobilizing buggies, specifically used for such assault operations conducted by small infantry groups. At least 25 buggies have been counted.

"These are signs of preparations for imminent assault actions on the Zaporizhzhia front," noted the Southern Defense Forces spokesperson.

Voloshyn emphasized that the situation on the southern front is just as tense as other areas. Here, the Russians are performing reconnaissance operations using assault groups of 5-10 soldiers.

"Their tactic is to quickly close the gap between trenches and the front lines to secure a position in our trenches," Voloshyn explained.

On September 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction have begun unit replacements, indicating potential preparations for assaults. More professionally trained soldiers have been brought in.

