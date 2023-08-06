Kyiv: Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian air bases are not effective Sunday, August 6, 2023 8:30:04 AM

Commenting on the Russian overnight air attack on Starokostiantyniv airfield, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said that in case of risks of air attacks, the Ukrainian pilots would relocate the planes to other airfields in Ukraine.

"It is the Starokostiantyniv airfield that haunts the enemy. It's clear why. From here, our pilots give a whipping to the enemy in the occupied territories. We see how their ammunition depots go up in flames," Ihnat said.

"This is not the first time this airfield has been attacked. There is a permanent base of a tactical aviation brigade there. But our aircraft are quite mobile. Our pilots know how to counteract the enemy in these conditions. We have dozens of operational airfields in the territory of out country. Therefore, the enemy will not be able to destroy our aircraft so easily. I think our pilots will teach them a lesson soon," Ignat stressed.

Ignat added that, according to the protocol, pilots will redeploy aircraft to other airfields if there is information about an impeding Russian missile attack.

