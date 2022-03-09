Kyiv: Russian POWs will be used in rebuilding destroyed Ukrainian cities Wednesday, March 9, 2022 1:15:00 PM

Ukraine will treat Russian prisoners in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, and subsequently they will work on restoring the Ukrainian economy, said the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Yevhen Yenin.

Speaking on the TV channel Ukraine 24, Yenin assured that the prisoners of war will not be a burden for the Ukrainian economy. "Absolutely not. We will use all the opportunities that the Geneva Conventions give us in this regard, that is, the use of labor and the like. That is, all these people will subsequently work to restore the economy of Ukraine," Yenin said.

At the same time, he assured that Ukraine will strictly comply with all norms of international humanitarian law.

"This is what distinguishes us from the Russian aggressor, who shoots at civilians, strikes the residential areas with missile and bombs. I am not even talking about the treatment of our servicemen," he stressed.

Yenin also added that there are no Belarusian soldiers among the prisoners, as well as among those fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.

"To date, we see a fairly careful attitude of the Belarusian regime towards sending its servicemen to the territory of Ukraine. We have repeatedly heard about, to put it mildly, a low level of motivation among the Belarusian military, and we understand that the Belarusian side will do everything possible to avoid sending its troops to the territory of Ukraine," said Yenin.

The Geneva Conventions are four international treaties and three additional protocols that establish international legal standards for the humane treatment in time of war. These instruments regulate the rights of civilian and military prisoners of war. According to article 62, prisoners of war who are engaged in work must receive directly from the authorities holding them a fair wage, the amount of which is determined by these authorities, but which may not be less than one fourth of the Swiss franc for a full-time job.

