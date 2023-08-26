Kyiv: Russian S-400 Triumph System in Crimea was destroyed by Ukraine's new missile Saturday, August 26, 2023 9:15:50 AM

Ukraine has developed a new modern missile that successfully destroyed the Russian S-400 Triumph system in Crimea, according to Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

Danilov described the missile used as "new and absolutely modern" and stated that it performed flawlessly. However, he did not provide further details on whether it was a new development or a modified version of existing weaponry. He did mention that it was a product of the Ukrainian defense industry as part of the program initiated in 2020.

On August 23, seven explosions occurred in Olenivka, western Crimea, resulting in a thick plume of smoke. It was later revealed that the strike targeted a Russian military unit, and intelligence reports confirmed that the S-400 Triumph system in Crimea was destroyed by Ukrainian military.

Additionally, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defense Forces of the South, Natalya Gumenyuk, stated the next day that the military had also destroyed or damaged three other enemy S-300 launchers.

