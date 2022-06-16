Kyiv: Russian troops bring their families to Kherson, settling them in Ukrainian owned homes Thursday, June 16, 2022 12:00:16 PM

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that Russia began bringing families of its military to the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, in particular, the Kherson region. These families are being settled in the houses belonging to Ukrainians.

"Russia has stepped up the process of bringing the families of the Russian occupation troops to the Ukrainian settlements captured by the Russian aggressor, specifically Kherson. Newly arrived so-called Russian migrants have been arbitrarily settled in the abandoned houses and apartments of Ukrainian citizens who have left to save their lives after the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion," Malyar said at a briefing.

She also noted that the Russian troops still want to hold a so-called "referendum" to include the region to Russia, but they will not be able to achieve this, because the population in the occupied territories puts up a fierce resistance.

Earlier, the Russia installed mayor of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, said that the Russian citizenship will be given to all children of the region who were born after February 24, including orphans.

