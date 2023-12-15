Kyiv: Russian troops intensify assaults in the south of Ukraine Friday, December 15, 2023 12:13:18 PM

"Russian troops are conducting active assault operations in the Tavria direction," said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the operational-strategic forces grouping Tavria, on Telegram.

"The occupiers are not reducing the number of clashes in the operational zone of the Tavria group of forces. For three consecutive days, there have been about 80 assault actions daily. The overwhelming majority of them are in the Donetsk region. Assault groups are mainly composed of up to 20 people. They also act with the support of armored vehicles. Yesterday, there was an increase in the number of air strikes again, and the enemy is using air bombs," Tarnavsky wrote.

According to him, in the past day, the Russians carried out 15 air strikes, conducted 76 clashes, and carried out 631 artillery shelling in the Tavria direction.

"Our soldiers are holding the defense steadfastly. The enemy's overall losses in the past day amounted to 414 people. 23 units of military equipment were destroyed, including 1 tank, 10 armored vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 3 anti-tank missile systems, 1 UAV, 4 vehicles, 2 units of special equipment, and 2 ammunition depots. Another 20 units of enemy equipment were damaged," Tarnavsky added.

