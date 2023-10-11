Kyiv: Russian troops launch large-scale attack on Avdiivka Wednesday, October 11, 2023 10:00:10 AM

Russian troops have launched a large-scale attack in the area of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian forces have destroyed more than 60 enemy vehicles, a record for this area, said Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka municipality's military administration.

"The situation remains very tense. Indeed, yesterday they launched a massive offensive. From approximately 3 a.m., there was heavy shelling of positions around the town. They also started attacking from the north, south, and targeted the road in the industrial area," he said.

According to Barabash, the Russians sent nearly 2,000 personnel for the attack, making the situation there very difficult.

"This has never been done before on such a large-scale. Initially, it was announced that around 50 vehicles were used in the offensive yesterday, but we know for sure that more than 60 vehicles have been destroyed by us. An aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter were shot down," Barabash revealed.

The official clarified that previously the Russians used to attack with only 20-25 vehicles.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russians, with the forces of up to three battalions supported by tanks and armored vehicles, have intensified their offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Keramik, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled all the attacks and retained the defensive lines and positions.

According to Alexander Shstupun, the spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria Direction, Russian troops are attempting to encircle Avdiivka. However, Ukrainian soldiers are successfully repelling all enemy assaults.

