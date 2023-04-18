Kyiv: Russian troops preparing to withdraw from the remaining part of Kherson region Tuesday, April 18, 2023 11:35:15 AM

Another "goodwill" gesture from the Russian troops can be expected in the near future.

Russians are preparing to withdraw from the remaining territories of the Kherson region, said the head of the Joint Press Center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces South, Natalia Humeniuk.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that collaborators in the Kherson region had already begun to flee. They were taken to Crimea by military trucks. Only hand luggage was allowed to be taken with them. At the same time, mass desertion began among the Russian troops.

As Humeniuk explained, Russian soldiers are literally sitting on their suitcases, packing, and sending the looted property to Russia, same as was before the withdrawal from Kherson. Putin's soldiers are changing into civilian clothes stolen from local residents. According to Humeniuk, Russian are afraid of the landing of Ukrainian troops and hope to leave before the Ukrainian Forces come.

"They are busy with the engineering arrangement of the defense lines and are trying to mine areas that may be dangerous for them. They are definitely preparing for the next goodwill gesture," said Humeniuk.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian troops on the on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region have not received any reinforcements.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.