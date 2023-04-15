Kyiv: Russian troops unable to advance near Vuhledar and Avdiivka Saturday, April 15, 2023 2:00:00 PM

Ukrainian Forces are holding their positions near Vuhledar and blocking Russian troops from approaching Avdiivka, said the commander of the operational-strategic group Tavria, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, on his Telegram channel .

Tarnavsky also published a photo of destroyed Russian armor with the caption: "Orcs are resting near Vuhledar."

"Our artillery is working accurately, every soldier who is in the trenches today performs tasks at the highest level," Tarnavsky added.

Russian forces are losing about two companies of personnel every day near Marinka and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, said Oleksiy Dmytrashkovsky, spokesman for the Tavria Defense Forces. According to him, the Russian troops are trying to envelope Avdiivka and capture Marinka in order to move towards Kurakhove.

According to the British intelligence ,the Russian Defense Ministry most likely dismissed Colonel-General Rustam Muradov, who led the assaults on Vuhledar, from the post of commander of the Eastern Group of Russian Forces in Ukraine.

