Kyiv: Russian Wagner PMC has lost majority of its most effective units in battle for Bakhmut Friday, March 10, 2023 1:00:00 PM

The Ukrainian military destroyed most of the Wagner PMC in Bakhmut, said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Eastern Defense Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty on the air of the United News telethon.

He noted that judging by the intercepted phone conversations and public appeals of the Wagner owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, he has conflicts with the Russian military command.

Cherevaty noted that thanks to the valor and skills of the Ukrainian soldiers the Wagner group has been nearly destroyed.

"They (the Wagner PMC) have suffered significant losses and, one might say, most of them were in the field of Bakhmut," he said.

According to Cherevaty, that Wagner’s inglorious story will soon come to an end.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Eastern Defense Forces explained that the defense of Bakhmut is important, because here the enemy is bleeding and his best units are being destroyed.

According to Cherevaty, there is a moral aspect to the defense of Bakhmut. The fact that the so-called "world’s second army " cannot capture the district center is a very powerful statement which has a psychological effect on the Russian troops, who understand that their command lacks talent sending them to death, as noted in the West, as "meat waves".

According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Wagner PMC has lost most of its effective units in the battle for Bakhmut.

According to media reports, the Wagner PMC has started recruiting former psychiatric patients to its ranks.

