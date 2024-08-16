Kyiv: sanctions cripple Russia's ability to rebuild destroyed strategic aircraft Friday, August 16, 2024 12:30:21 PM

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, stressed the critical importance of continuing to target Russia’s strategic aviation, as it reduces the number of attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out strikes on Russian military targets, including airfields. This significantly lowers the enemy's combat capabilities, with sanctions playing a crucial role in this regard. Podolyak provided these details during a broadcast on "Channel 24" where he the impact of these actions.

According to Podolyak, Ukraine faces two key tasks today. The first is the destruction of tactical aviation, which the Russian forces use to launch air bombs affecting the front lines.

These assets must be destroyed, the advisor noted, highlighting the effectiveness of well-coordinated Ukrainian operations, like those seen in the Kursk region, and long-range drone strikes.

Equally important is the destruction of strategic aviation, he stressed. This would significantly reduce pressure on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and civilian population. It's crucial to target both strategic aircraft and the airfields where they are based. Rebuilding destroyed Tu-95, Tu-160, and Tu-22 aircraft is impossible due to the existing sanctions on Russia. "They simply cannot restore these systems," Podolyak asserted.

Eliminating a significant number of such systems would limit the Russian Armed Forces' ability to launch multiple missiles simultaneously. Kyiv is continuously seeking solutions to increase the number of drones that can disrupt Russia's strategic infrastructure over any distance.

This strategic and tactical aviation is located at airfields that are regularly struck.

This will have a substantial impact on the course of events both at the front lines and in the war overall, Podolyak concluded.

On August 15, Defense Express analyst Oleg Katkov commented on the implications for Russian airstrips following drone attacks. Katkov stated that Ukrainian drones are capable of not only damaging equipment but also incapacitating entire airbases, a situation that the Russians won’t be able to change in the near future.

