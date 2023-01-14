Kyiv: Soledar is under Ukraine’s control Saturday, January 14, 2023 10:05:00 AM

Intense fighting continues in Soledar, Donetsk region, but the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko.

"Soledar and Bakhmut remain the hottest area. Soledar is controlled by the Ukrainian authorities and our military. However, urban battles and battles outside the city continue because the enemy is trying to advance in several directions," he said.

According to Kirilenko, Russians suffer heavy losses in the city.

"They literally pave their way with the bodies of their own 'Wagner mercenaries or regular armed forces, depending on who they periodically bring after losses to this direction," Kirilenko said.

According to him, the front line is under constant shelling, the situation in the city is complicated, but "controlled".

On January 14, the commander of the 28th Separate Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed, Yuri Madyar, published a video from the western part of Soledar, showing the Ukrainian flag on the tower.

"The western part of the city of Soledar. January 14. 11:13. Glory to Ukraine!" said Madyar.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.