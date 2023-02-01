Kyiv: the war will escalate in coming months Wednesday, February 1, 2023 11:00:00 AM

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Andriy Yusov, said that Ukraine is on the eve of a "very active phase" of the war. He predicted that active fighting would escalate in February-March.

"We are on the eve of a very active phase. Both February and March – there will be very active actions," Yusov said on the Freedom TV channel.

The situation is difficult at the moment. Russia continues offensive actions. Russian commanders are using in their offensive both newly mobilized and some units of Wagner and other PMCs, because they understand that western support for Ukraine is increasing, and a new Ramstein meeting will take place soon.

As for the losses, according to Yusov, they are several times higher for Russians than for the Ukrainian Army. But the Russians have no choice, because they are trying to win "by numbers".

"The skill and motivation of Ukrainian soldiers, plus equipment and weapons - both domestic and assistance from international partners - is what ultimately going to turn the tide of these offensive actions," Yusov concluded.

The Head of Ukrainian Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine plans to conduct a large-scale counteroffensive in the spring. According to him, the "hottest" fighting will be in March. Budanov said that 2023 will bring victory to Ukraine. According to him, good news will come in the middle or in the second half of the year.

And the Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said, commenting on the reports about Russia’s new offensive as early as next month, that it will not be the same as on February 24. According to him, Ukraine’s Army has changed and Kyiv is now getting supplies of western weapons. At the same time, Danilov does not rule out the possibility that the Kremlin may launch a new offensive in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

