Kyiv: Ukraine aims to outpace Russia in drone development and production Monday, November 20, 2023 11:30:21 AM

Recently, the Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, announced that Ukraine has begun mass production of Ukrainian analogues of UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) called Shahed. In light of this statement, a more optimistic message came from Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who stated that Ukraine is actually producing "tens of thousands" of UAVs of "certain categories".

"We cannot reveal such information as we are at a different stage of development. Russians have invested in the UAV market for many years, while we only started developing it a year ago," Fedorov explained during a national news broadcast. "Now we have a market economy, numerous companies are emerging, and in the long run, we will not only catch up with Russia, but also surpass them."

The Minister also highlighted the need for Ukraine to accelerate the development of the UAV production sector, which requires support from the West, investments, and scientific development. He explained that while the market is booming, Ukraine needs to strengthen its efforts through deregulation.

The industrial production of three models of FPV (First Person View) drones by private companies has been launched at the production facilities of the Ukrainian defense holding Ukroboronprom, according to CEO Herman Smetanin. He emphasized that the conglomerate is assisting these companies in scaling up their production by providing them with facilities, personnel, and necessary components.

Smetanin also confirmed that Ukrainian kamikaze drones, including Shahed analogues, have been put into production. However, he stressed that the latter are not very powerful, so the conglomerate is focusing on the production of more complex and expensive projects.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.