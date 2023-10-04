Kyiv: Ukraine and United States to jointly produce air defense systems Wednesday, October 4, 2023 3:30:29 PM

Ukraine and the United States will begin a joint production of air defense systems in Ukraine, said Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn in an interview with the news outlet New Voice (NV). According to him, this agreement was reached between Kyiv and Washington during President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to the United States.

"During our visit to the United States, we not only received assurances of continued financial and military support, but also willingness to work on joint production of air defense systems. We have already started working on this," explained Kamyshyn.

According to Kamyshyn, the first output of this joint production will be seen by the end of 2023. "Other complex systems will follow in the coming years," added the minister.

Kamyshyn declined to answer questions about the possibility of joint production of other types of weapons or equipment. However, according to NV, there are also plans to manufacture ammunition, but the production facilities will be located not in Ukraine, but in a neighboring third country. Another similar project will focus on producing military helicopter parts.

