Kyiv: Ukraine began to prepare for Russian invasion last year

Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Mykhailo Podolyak said that Ukraine began to prepare for war last year, while weapons from the allies began to arrive only in January.

"If Ukraine did not prepare for war, why did the first Russian strikes fell on mock-up targets, all ammunition was spread out, and exercised were held in January and February ?" Podolyak wrote on Twitter, arguing that not only the Western intelligence was acting on the data about the Kremlin's plans, but also Ukrainian specialists.

Podolyak also noted that Ukraine's partners also knew about the Kremlin's plans but did not do enough.

"When someone was giving us three days, Ukrainian intelligence was saying: we will survive. But the question is what other countries did to stop it, knowing about Moscow's plans to commit genocide. If we had started receiving heavy weapons in January, the situation could have been different, “ Podolyak emphasized.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ignored warnings about Russia's plans for invasion. According to him, Kyiv believed that Washington was exaggerating forecasts regarding the war.

In response to these allegations, the press secretary of the Ukrainian President, Serhiy Nikiforov, said that back then Kyiv called on the allies to introduce preventive sanctions against the Russian Federation, but this was ignored.

