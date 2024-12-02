Kyiv: Ukraine expands long-range drone production Monday, December 2, 2024 3:00:41 PM

Ukraine has increased the production of long-range drones exponentially since 2023. According to Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, the nation is placing significant emphasis on the development and enhancement of long-distance strike UAVs, which are intended for operations deep within Russian territory.

Fedorov emphasized that the production of these formidable UAVs has multiplied several fold over the past year. Ukraine's current arsenal now includes drones with strike capabilities reaching up to 1,800 kilometers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has set an ambitious goal for the following year: the manufacture of 30,000 units of these deep-strike weapons.

The challenges facing Ukrainian air defenses have been exacerbated by Russia's use of cost-effective decoy drones aimed at wearing down Ukraine's defenses. Fedorov disclosed that Ukraine has also employed decoys in its own strikes against Russia.

"Russia's improved monitoring of Ukrainian drone launches, along with swift retaliation on launch sites, necessitates constant adaptation in launch methods and connections," shared the minister.

Fedorov confirmed Ukraine's ongoing efforts to develop UAVs capable of intercepting Russian "Shahed" long-range drones. Testing of such interceptors is already underway by several companies, although the technology remains in the research and development phase.

Additionally, Fedorov highlighted the employment of AI-equipped, Ukrainian-made drones, which can autonomously engage targets, bypassing electronic countermeasures.

"I believe that next year we'll see a substantial increase in the proportion of autonomous drones with targeting capabilities. We might witness the initial applications of drone swarms, albeit on a limited scale. The first steps are underway," Fedorov stated.

Another pivotal development is the deployment of ground-based robotic platforms. These units play critical roles in resupplying ammunition and provisions to infantry in trenches and evacuating wounded soldiers.

"This year, we've acquired several thousand ground platforms, and by next year, I anticipate we'll need tens of thousands," added Fedorov.

In related developments, Ukraine's long-range strike drones, known as "Liutyi," have recently been upgraded with a 50% increase in explosive capacity, now housing a 75 kg warhead.

Further advancements include Buntar Aerospace's creation of the Buntar-1 reconnaissance drone for Ukraine's Defense Forces, featuring vertical take-off and landing capabilities.

