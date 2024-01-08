Kyiv: Ukraine is preparing its airfields for F-16 fighter jets Monday, January 8, 2024 12:00:52 PM

Ukraine is developing its airfield infrastructure to host F-16 fighter jets, concurrently with the training of its pilots and engineers abroad, said the country’s First Deputy Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, on Telegram.

According to Pavlyuk, the process of integrating the multirole F-16 fighter into Ukraine's overall defence force system is progressing both in Ukraine and also as part of an international coalition of air forces. These efforts are taking place simultaneously.

He highlighted that the country is working on implementing a 'Fast Track' initiative by the end of 2024 to evaluate airfields for the F-16s. "Moreover, our pilots and engineers have been undergoing a wide array of F-16 training programs since August 2023. Intricate and meticulous efforts are ongoing to prepare infrastructure, ensure its protection, including air defence means, among other issues," he said.

Pavlyuk also noted that preparations on Ukrainian soil are proceeding amidst constant operational use of the airfield infrastructure, engineers, and flight personnel to carry out combat missions.

