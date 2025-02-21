Kyiv: Ukraine nears breakthrough with swarm-capable drone technology Friday, February 21, 2025 4:00:51 PM

Ukraine is nearing a significant breakthrough in the defense industry, as numerous Ukrainian companies are close to developing swarm-capable drones. These drones will operate as a unified mechanism on the battlefield. This information was confirmed by Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, at the sidelines of the Defense Tech Innovations forum.

According to the minister, dozens of companies in Ukraine are involved in the development of swarm technology. Drone testing is ongoing at various ranges, and as he promised, their presence on the battlefield is imminent this year.

A drone swarm is a technology where a group of drones works harmoniously, as a single entity, to accomplish a specific task. This concept is inspired by natural swarms, such as bees or ants, which collaborate to achieve common objectives.

The core characteristics of a drone swarm include "collective intelligence" to tackle challenges, autonomy for each UAV, and the ability to make decisions based on data from other drones and the surrounding environment. Even after losing one or more UAVs, the swarm maintains its viability and task execution.

Drone swarms have the potential to revolutionize the battlefield, as their application spans reconnaissance, communication, strikes, electronic warfare, mine clearance, and more. Drone swarm technology represents a significant leap forward in unmanned systems, opening new avenues for military operations.

