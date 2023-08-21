Kyiv: Ukraine needs 128 western fighter jets to protect its entire airspace Monday, August 21, 2023 7:00:32 PM

"Ukraine needs more than 100 fighters to protect its entire airspace," said Yuriy Ignat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, while discussing Denmark and the Netherlands' plan to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Ignat explained that if Ukraine were to receive 42 fighters, it would equate to approximately 2-3 squadrons. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces actually need 128 fighters in order to update their aviation fleet, as outlined in the vision of the Ukrainian Air Force.

"In the vision of the Air Force, it was stated that 128 fighters would be sufficient to replace the old fleet of equipment and be dispersed throughout the country's territory. This would be approximately four aviation brigades," Ignat stated in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

He went on to emphasize that the process of phasing out the outdated Soviet equipment in the Air Force would be done gradually.

"We will do it gradually. They will give us 42, then 19, then more...and we will reach the number of aircraft specified in the vision, thus becoming a modern and mobile Air Force," Ignat explained.

Ignat also assured that all the aircraft provided to Ukraine after the war will remain in service and will be painted in the Ukrainian 'pixel' camouflage to protect the airspace.

On August 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Northern European countries. During his visit, Ukraine and the Netherlands reached an agreement on the transfer of F-16 aircraft . Additionally, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that her country will provide Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighters.

