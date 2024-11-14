Kyiv: Ukraine rejects any peace initiative crafted without its involvement Thursday, November 14, 2024 9:00:33 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha‎ emphasized , during a national news broadcast, that Kyiv will not accept any "peace plan" that has been developed without the inclusion of Ukraine.

The Minister stressed the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” as central to achieving a just peace for Ukraine.

"We will never accept any initiative crafted without Ukraine," Sybiha declared. He highlighted that Ukraine would not compromise on its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He further stated, “We do not need a situation that involves manipulation with the concept of peace, which means merely an absence of war or a freezing of conflict.”

Previously, reports have emerged that former President Donald Trump plans to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table in the initial days of his return to the Oval Office. Meanwhile, former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly described it as a mistaken belief to think that merely a change in administrations or presidents is sufficient to end the war. He stated that despite the leadership role of the United States, Ukraine will not resolve its "security umbrella" issue without the backing of other partners.

