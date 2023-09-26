Kyiv: Ukraine relocates missile production following Russian attack Tuesday, September 26, 2023 1:00:01 PM

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, said that Russians targeted a facility where Ukrainian missiles were being produced, leading to a partial relocation of production outside of Ukraine.

"What I can say is that, unfortunately, Russia targeted the location where these missiles were being assembled. Currently, we have relocated a certain portion of our production outside of our country," Danilov said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC.

However, the official declined to comment on the Ukrainian missile program, stating that it is a classified program and nobody can disclose its current state.

In January 2021, Yuriy Husev, the CEO of the Ukrainian defense holding UkrOboronProm, announced that the state-owned company Luch had begun the production of the Neptun missile systems.

