Kyiv: Ukraine’s plan is to finish the war by winter Friday, May 12, 2023 12:00:19 PM

Ukraine wants to finish the war by this winter, said the Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview with the Azerbaijani news website Report.

"We want to completely end the war by this winter. We have a common plan to liberate all our territories from the terrorists who attacked us. The only question is time," Danilov said.

At the same time, Danilov warned that several counter-offensive operations may be required to liberate Ukrainian territories from Russians.

"Whether one or more surgeries will be performed depends on many circumstances. We will not be restricted by time, we will fight as long as it takes," he added.

Speaking about the counteroffensive, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council stressed that these actions "will begin at the right time, taking into account all factors. Not earlier or later, but just in the right time”.

