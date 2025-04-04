Kyiv: Ukraine strives to ensure sovereignty in U.S. minerals agreement Friday, April 4, 2025 10:37:00 AM

Ukraine is currently conducting domestic procedures to finalize a minerals agreement with the United States, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha as reported by Suspline.

Currently, the document is under review to ensure it aligns with Ukraine's Constitution. "The agreement cannot contradict our European integration; we’ve been clear with the Americans," Sybiha stated. He emphasized that one of the top law firms should be involved in the analysis to work alongside the American side and assist Ukraine. It's anticipated that a Ukrainian delegation will head to the U.S. soon for further negotiations, with an online round possibly taking place today.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to abandon the minerals agreement with the U.S., as reported by Reuters. Trump warned Zelensky of "big, big problems" if he declines the deal.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Behnette indicated that a Ukrainian delegation might arrive in the U.S. late this week or early next week, with the date still being finalized according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported that the new minerals agreement proposed by the U.S. seems as though Ukraine fought and lost a war with Americans and is now bound to pay lifetime reparations, according to Washington Post. Currently, the agreement lacks security guarantees for Ukraine, with all U.S. support during the war treated as a debt payable from agreement revenues with interest. Moreover, the American side seeks control not only over rare earth metals extraction but over all minerals and related infrastructure.

