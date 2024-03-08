Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Force engages Russian aircraft at long range, results under verification Friday, March 8, 2024 9:00:43 AM

Ukrainian armed forces engaged Russian aircraft at over 150 kilometres away. The results of the combat operation are currently being verified, announced Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Our air defence missile units are hunting down Russian fighters daily. Just yesterday, there was a combat use against hostile planes at a distance of over 150 km. We're also active today! We are checking the results of combat activity," he wrote.

Oleshchuk added that the Russians continue to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions with guided aerial bombs, but no longer dare to approach closely.

Moreover, recent aircraft losses have forced Russia to reduce the frequency of precision-guided air strikes. Their capabilities in conducting radar reconnaissance have also diminished.

"According to our information, discussions have begun among Russian pilots regarding the decisions of military leadership to send them on what are essentially one-way missions. Such conversations, and possibly acts of sabotage during operations by the occupiers, will only increase as the Air Force receives more tools from Western partners to protect our skies from enemy air attacks," Oleshchuk pointed out.

In recent weeks, the Russians have lost no less than 15 aircraft. President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that this reflects "the right dynamics in losses."

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 347 aircraft and 325 helicopters.

