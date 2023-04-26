Kyiv: Ukrainian counteroffensive is already underway Wednesday, April 26, 2023 12:00:23 PM

Natalia Gumeniuk, a spokesperson of the Ukrainian Operational Command South, said that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Forces, which everyone is discussing, is already underway. According to her, this happens quietly and in "small steps". At this stage, the Ukrainian Forces are focused on minimizing the capabilities and resources of the enemy.

"We are not inclined to underestimate the enemy, we know their power and potential, and we are working methodically to ensure that these capacities and capabilities are minimized," she said.

According to her, the Ukrainian troops are actively destroying enemy’s ammunition depots, bases and places of concentration of personnel.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said earlier that the Ukrainian military is already carrying out counter-offensive actions in several directions. She added that the defense of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region is one of such operations. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine is now approaching a landmark battle in its recent history. He is confident that for the Ukrainian Forces, reaching the borders of 1991 this year is an achievable task.

