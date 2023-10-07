Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces advance in key areas in the south Saturday, October 7, 2023 10:30:23 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces achieved new success in their counter-offensive operations around Rabotine. Over the past day, they managed to advance towards Novoprokopivka and Kopani, said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the Ukrainian troops on the Southern front.

"We have made progress north of Kopani and Novoprokopivka in the Tavria direction," Tarnavsky said.

He also highlighted the sharp increase in losses suffered by the Russian army. According to the morning briefing of the Ukrainian General Staff, 610 Russian soldiers were killed in the past day, which is about one-third more than the daily losses of the past weeks. More than half of these losses were specifically in the Zaporizhzhia front.

On the Southern front, as Tarnavsky stated, Ukrainian troops managed to destroy a Russian multiple rocket launcher system Uragan, and the total number of eliminated enemy equipment there reached 52 units.

"Additionally, a munitions depot and another important enemy facility were destroyed," General Tarnavsky said.

