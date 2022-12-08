Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces advancing towards Svatove and Kreminna despite buildup of Russian troops Thursday, December 8, 2022 12:00:59 PM

Ukrainian troops are advancing towards Svatove-Kreminna, even though the Russians are deploying large numbers of weapons and troops to the area, said the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai.

"We are gradually moving forward. However, the Russians managed to amass a huge amount of equipment and personnel there: newly mobilized, prison inmates, Kadyrov fighters, regular troops, and some paratroopers who were transferred from the Kherson region. Therefore, the progress is very difficult. No need to wait for a quick success. But I am sure that soon the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will make us happy with good news," Haidai said.

According to him, by the end of winter, the Ukrainian Forces will be able to reach at least the border of the Luhansk region where Russia began its offensive on February 24.

According to Haidai, the Russians are suffering heavy losses, and are forcing the hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region to discharge civilian patients to free up space for wounded the Russian military.

