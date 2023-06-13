Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces are advancing in three directions Tuesday, June 13, 2023 11:15:00 AM

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in three directions, reported the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Malyar.

"In the course of the offensive operation, our troops over the past day advanced in: the Bakhmut direction in the area of the Berkhivske Reservoir by 250 m, the Toretsk direction by 200 m, the Berdyansk direction from 0.5 to 1 km. The territory of up to 3 sq. km has been taken under our control," Malyar said.

She emphasized that the Russians are doing everything to hold the captured positions. They actively use aircraft, conduct intensive artillery fire.

"During the offensive, our troops are faced with continuous minefields, which are connected to anti-tank ditches. All this is combined with constant counterattacks by enemy units on armored vehicles and the massive use of ATGMs and kamikaze drones," Malyar added.

According to her, fighting continues in the following areas: Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, near Makarivka in the Orekhiv direction; Maryinka; Yahidne in the Bakhmut direction, Vesele in the Lyman direction.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.