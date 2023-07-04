Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces are advancing towards Berdyansk Tuesday, July 4, 2023 10:30:19 AM

Units of the Ukrainian army continue to advance in the southern direction of the front. They have wedged into the Russian defense lines to a depth of 2 km in the Berdyansk direction, reported the speaker of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavrichesky direction, Valery Shershen.

According to him, after the liberation of new territories, units of the Ukrainian army established foothold there. They continue to carry out aerial reconnaissance and launch artillery strikes on the Russian military. At the same time, the counter-battery warfare and demining of liberated positions is underway.

Shershen stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are exerting systemic pressure on certain sectors of the front, pushing through the Russian defense lines and destroying the enemy positions.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces breached the enemy's defense lines at least at three places in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions, said Ukrainian military expert and reserve Colonel Oleg Zhdanov.

According to him, the Ukrainian troops are very close to Russia’s first line of defense. "It is noteworthy that we are squeezing out the enemy and they are retreating with heavy losses," the military expert said in an interview with the channel Politeka Online.

According to Zhdanov, the enemy could have built five lines of defense, but they need troops to take advantage of them. In this situation, even though Ukrainian troops do not have parity in all types of weapons, and Russia has superiority in the air, Ukrainians have greater success than the Russians, Zhdanov noted.

"Therefore, they have started having doubts. It turns out that if their troops roll back to the first line, they are already battered and weakened. And if we break through the first line of defense, then what's next? Who retreats to the second and third? They are concerned now," Zhdanov explained.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.