Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces are advancing towards Berdyansk and Melitopol Tuesday, June 20, 2023 10:30:33 AM

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops have continued their offensive in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions and were successful, said the speaker of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andriy Kovalev.

"The Ukrainian military had partial success near Novodarivka - Priyutne, Makarivka - Rivnopil and Novodanilivka – Robotine. During the past day, The Ukrainian Forces have been establishing foothold on these defense lines," Kovalev said.

According to him, the Russians are now focusing on defense, trying to stop the advance of the Ukrainian troops, and bringing in additional reserves.

In turn, the Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. Heavy fighting continues in the area. There were 45 clashes during the day.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian aircraft carried out 15 strikes on the Russian positions. During the day, units of missile and artillery forces hit 3 command posts, 10 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, 1 fuel and lubricants depot, 15 artillery units, 3 air defense systems and 2 more critical facilities of the Russian troops.

In total, Ukrainian military killed more than 1,010 Russian soldiers, destroyed 8 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 4 MLRS, 2 air defense systems, 1 helicopter, 10 operational-tactical UAVs, 3 cruise missiles, 32 vehicles, 5 units of special equipment.

