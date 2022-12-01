Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces are advancing towards Svatove and Kreminna in Luhansk region Thursday, December 1, 2022 3:15:00 PM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing towards Svatove and Kreminna in the Luhansk region, but every meter of land is given very hard due to the significant forces of the enemy, said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai on the air of the all-Ukrainian news telethon.

"We are not far from Kreminna, just a few kilometers away," he said.

"We have recently published a video from the Kreminna power substation, which was destroyed by the Russian occupiers. To give you an idea, it is located only a few kilometers away from the town," Haidai explained.

At the same time, he noted that "every meter of land is difficult, because a huge amount of equipment was brought there by the occupiers".

"They had time to prepare, to mine roads, bridges, buildings, and forest lines. Some fortified areas have been built. There is a huge number of armed forces. There are different units: Kadyrov fighters, LPR, DPR, those freshly mobilized from Russia, and Wagner mercenaries," Haidai said.

The head of the Luhansk regional administration also added that, that the most combat ready Russian troops are near Sterobilsk. These are paratroopers who were deployed from the Kherson region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported earlier that the number of deserters among Russian soldiers has increased in the Lunahsk region.

